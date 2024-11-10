Begin typing your search...

    Arunachaleswarar Pournami Girivalam on November 15, announces Tiruvannamalai temple administration

    The full moon will begin at 5.40 am on Friday, November 15, and conclude at 3.33 am on Saturday, November 16, according to Maalaimalar report.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Nov 2024 1:14 PM IST
    Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple

    CHENNAI: The 15th night of November is the most auspicious time for Pournami Girivalam, announced the Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple administration. The Girivalam is held during the full moon of Tamil month Aippasi.

    Tiruvannamalai is home to the world-renowned Arunachaleswarar temple. Every full moon night, thousands of devotees walk the 14-kilometre Girivalam path around the sacred hill of Annamalai, which is worshipped as Lord Shiva himself.

