Arunachaleswarar Pournami Girivalam on November 15, announces Tiruvannamalai temple administration

CHENNAI: The 15th night of November is the most auspicious time for Pournami Girivalam, announced the Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple administration. The Girivalam is held during the full moon of Tamil month Aippasi.

The full moon will begin at 5.40 am on Friday, November 15, and conclude at 3.33 am on Saturday, November 16, according to Maalaimalar report.

Tiruvannamalai is home to the world-renowned Arunachaleswarar temple. Every full moon night, thousands of devotees walk the 14-kilometre Girivalam path around the sacred hill of Annamalai, which is worshipped as Lord Shiva himself.