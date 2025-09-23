Art must reflect equality, not hierarchy, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday asserted that art should be a force for equality and not an arena for social hierarchies, emphasising that the DMK government is committed to elevating the voices of marginalised communities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Adhi Kalaikol Training Workshop organised by the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre here, Udhayanidhi said, "For centuries, art has been integral to people's lives. Yet, the harsh truth is that not all art has received equal recognition. While elite art forms were celebrated, the arts of the oppressed and working classes were sidelined. Our government is determined to break this imbalance."

He recalled historic instances of discrimination in the music arena, including the 1946 Tiruvaiyaru Thyagaraja festival controversy, stressing that Tamil Nadu's Dravidian movement has consistently fought against such prejudice.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi lit the traditional lamp to open the three-day workshop and visited an exhibition showcasing paintings, sculptures and traditional instruments crafted by students of social justice hostels. He also keenly listened to performances on ancient folk instruments and lauded the artists.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the workshop would provide young Adi Dravidar and tribal students a platform to learn from experts across folk art, theatre, literature and visual art. He urged participants to preserve indigenous culture while gaining recognition for their creative expressions.

Ministers Thangam Thennarasu, Ma Subramanian, M Mathiventhan and senior officials were present.