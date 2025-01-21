Arrest accused in Madurai Dalit teen assault case soon, ensure no such attack occurs again: CPM state secretary

CHENNAI: CPM Tamil Nadu secretary P Shanmugam on Tuesday criticised the barbaric atrocities committed against a 17-year-old Dalit boy in Madurai and sought immediate arrest of all the accused.

The teenager hailing from Sangampatti at Usilampatti in Madurai had danced with the children in the village at a temple festival held three months ago. A minor clash is said to have occurred at that time and a person from a backward community suffered a minor facial injury, Shanmugam said.

Following threats, the 17-year-old left the village and when he returned to his village recently a six-member gang on motorcycles kidnapped him on January 16 to Muthaiya temple near Sangampatti where he was assaulted and urinated on, he said.

Shanmugam said that the gang brutally tortured the teenager and forced him to fall on the feet of a six-year-old boy from a backward community. They also threatened to kill him if shows up again in the village.

Based on the complaint filed by the Dalit teenager on January 17, the Usilampatti Nagar police have two persons, Manimuthu and Nitish.

“All the accused who severely attacked and committed atrocities against the Scheduled Caste teenager should be arrested immediately. He has been subjected to caste-based humiliation and atrocities. The government and the police should take appropriate measures to prevent such caste-based attacks in the state,” the CPM leader demanded.