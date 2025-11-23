Arakkonam passengers urge SR: More suburban trains, stoppages, restore cancelled services

CHENNAI: Rail passengers from Arakkonam have submitted a detailed charter of demands to the Southern Railway (SR), seeking additional EMU and MEMU services, restoration of cancelled trains from COVID-time, stoppages for express trains, and speedy completion of ongoing station works.

KB Senthilkumar, a commuter from Arakkonam, said passengers have been requesting new suburban services to ease peak-hour congestion.

“We want a new EMU service between 12 pm and 1 pm and fast EMUs at 5.30 pm and 6.15 pm from Arakkonam to Central station. We also request a new MEMU from Arakkonam to Katpadi at 10 am and a return service from Katpadi at 2 pm,” he said.

Commuters also raised concerns that several trains cancelled during the COVID period on the Arakkonam–Katpadi–Jolarpet section have not yet been restored. “This has severely impacted daily travellers, particularly from rural areas. The divisional administration must restore all cancelled services to relieve us from recurring hardship,” a resident said.

Passengers further lamented about the poor condition of the temporary approach road created as part of the ongoing Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) works. “Despite repeated requests, the makeshift road has not been repaired, which is a huge safety-risk to passengers,” Senthilkumar added.

The Arakkonam Rail Passengers Association has also urged SR to grant stoppages for all mail and express trains at Arakkonam, citing the station’s long-standing significance, connectivity, annual earnings and geographical importance.

Naina Masilamani, president of the association, said, “The ongoing ABSS work at the station is progressing at a snail’s pace, and it has to be completed quickly.”

Southern Railway officials were unavailable for comment.