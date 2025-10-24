Around 54,000 cusecs released from Upper Anicut as inflow surges

TIRUCHY/MADURAI: As the Cauvery catchment area received heavy rainfall for the past few days, the Mettur reached its full capacity of 120 feet a couple of days back, and the Upper Anicut (Mukkombu) received 53,890 cusecs of water. On Thursday evening, the same quantum of water was released into the Cauvery and the Kollidam.

As per official sources, the inflow of water to the Mettur was 36,982 cusecs at 4 pm on Thursday while the outflow was 36,240 cusecs from the Mettur. However, the Jedarpalayam bed after the flow of around 51 km, the water inflow was stepped up to 39,776 cusecs and at Kattalai bed regulator, the inflow was 48,272 cusecs and the Upper Anicut received 53,890 cusecs of water. The same quantity of water was released into the Cauvery and the Kollidam.

Accordingly, a quantum of 13,485 cusecs of water was released to the Cauvery while 40,405 cusecs of water was released into the Kollidam in both north and south branches. The officials said that the flow of water was normal in both Kollidam and the Cauvery

Meanwhile, a quantum of 12,255 water was released from the Grand Anicut (Kallanai) in Thanjavur including 8,022 cusecs into the Kollidam