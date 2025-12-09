Army officers observe Bipin Rawat’s anniversary at Conoor

NILGIRS: Army officers on Monday paid homage at the Coonoor crash site on the fourth death anniversary of former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Wellington Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) Commandant Lieutenant General Manish Erry and Major General Yadav led the anniversary observance.

A ceremonial guard presented honours as military bands played, followed by a two-minute silence.

A wreath was placed at the memorial pillar at Nanjappa Chatram village, where the Mi-series helicopter carrying General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 14 personnel crashed on December 8, 2021.

The 2021 crash, which occurred shortly after take-off from Coonoor, triggered nationwide shock and grief.