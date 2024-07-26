Armstrong murder: Two more persons arrested; 18 persons held so far

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP President, K Armstrong.

On Thursday, Police had arrested B Siva (35) of Mathur, an advocate, said to be a close associate of a notorious history-sheeter, who is under police scanner.

Meanwhile, a special team of Sembium Police arrested another accused, T Pradeep (28) of Perambur on Friday, increasing the number of accused arrested in the case to 18 thus far.

Eight persons including the brother of Arcot V Suresh were arrested within three hours of the murder of BSP leader Armstrong in Perambur on July 5. Police had initially claimed that Armstrong was murdered in retaliation for Arcot Suresh's murder last year.

Meanwhile, In an early morning "encounter" on July 14 near Madhavaram, City police shot dead K Thiruvengadam (33), one of the suspects, when he allegedly opened fire at the police team which rounded him up after he fled while being taken to secure weapons used in the murder of Armstrong's murder.