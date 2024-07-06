Armstrong’s murder: Cops rule out political motive, suspect revenge killing

CHENNAI: Even as the city police officially ruled out any political motive behind the murder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Armstrong’s murder, top sources in the department confirmed to DT Next that the killing was a for the murder of history-sheeter named Arcot V Suresh, hacked in full public view last year.



Ponnai V Balu (39), the main accused arrested in Armstrong’s murder by the Sembium police is the younger brother of Arcot Suresh who was killed last year. Ponnai Balu was arrested in the murder of another BSP functionary, Thennarasu, in front of his family members in 2015 at Thamaraipakkam Kootroad in Thiruvallur district.

According to police sources, Suresh and Armstrong have been at loggerheads for a while over several ‘dealings.’ Arcot Suresh was riding a bike with his friend, Madhavan after appearing before a court on August 18 when a gang rounded up the duo and murdered him.

Foreshore Estate Police had arrested several persons in connection with the murder including R Jayapal (63) alias Othakan (one-eyed) Jayapal of Arakkonam, whom police say is a close aide of the slain BSP leader Armstrong.

While the slain BSP leader’s name was not included in the case records of Arcot Suresh’s murder, there was reportedly a suspicion among Suresh’s associates that Armstrong had funded the whole operation.

The only witness in Suresh’s murder, Madhavan (53) alias Madhu too was hacked to death by a gang in January this year at Zam Bazaar. However, the police then said that Madhavan’s murder was unrelated to Suresh’s murder and arrested six persons who had allegedly murdered Madhavan to exact revenge on a two-decade-old enmity.

According to police sources, the accused in Armstrong’s murder told the investigators that they wanted to exact revenge for Suresh’s murder before his first death anniversary and did recce for several days before executing him.

Meanwhile, apart from the eight persons who were arrested by the City police for Armstrong’s murder, police have secured three more suspects in connection with the murder late Saturday.