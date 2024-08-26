Begin typing your search...

    Armstrong murder: Suspect admitted to hospital on complaining chest pain

    He was in Poovirundhavalli Special Prison and has been transferred to Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai.

    K Armstrong, the state leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party

    CHENNAI: Thirumalai, who was arrested in connection with the Armstrong murder case has been admitted to Hospital after complaining of chest pain on Monday .

    K Armstrong, the state leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, was hacked to death on July 5 in Perambur.

    Ponnai Balu, the brother of gangster Arcot Suresh, and their cousin, Lawyer Arul are among the 27 suspects arrested so far.

