Armstrong murder case: One more person detained; 28 arrested so far

CHENNAI: One more person has been detained in connection with the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong on Friday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the suspect related to the murder case was arrested by Police at the Chennai airport this morning.

Police are conducting further investigations, reports added.

With this arrest, the number of persons detained in connection to the BSP leader murder rose to 28. This includes, Congress party functionary Ashwathaman, his father gangster Nagendran, and Porkodi, wife of slain history sheeter Arcot Suresh.

K Armstrong, the state leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, was hacked to death on July 5 in Perambur.

Ponnai Balu, the brother of gangster Arcot Suresh, and their cousin lawyer Arul are among the 27 individuals arrested so far.