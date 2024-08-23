Armstrong murder case: Three held on charges of supplying country-made bombs

CHENNAI: Three more people have been detained in connection with the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong on July 5.

The Sembium police have so far arrested 27 people, including, a Congress party functionary Ashwathaman, his father gangster Nagendran, and Porkodi, wife of slain history sheeter Arcot Suresh.

The police identified the trio as Rajesh and his accomplices, Kumaran and Gopi. The police said Rajesh was involved in half a dozen cases, including two murder cases.

According to the police, Rajesh collected the country-made bombs from a gang in north Chennai and handed them over to lawyer Hariharan, who has been arrested in the Armstrong murder case, with the help of the suspects Kumaran and Gopi. Inquiries revealed that Hariharan later handed over the country-made bombs to lawyer Arul. The gang members had devised a backup plan to hurl the bombs at Armstrong on July 5 if he managed to escape from the assailants’ attack that occurred on Venugopala Swamy Koil Street in Sembium.

The police seized two country-made bombs from the murder spot, and three other bombs were recovered from the arrested suspect K Thiruvengadam, (33), who was gunned down in a police encounter near Madhavaram on July 14.

K Armstrong, the state leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, was hacked to death on July 5 in Perambur. Ponnai Balu, the brother of gangster Arcot Suresh, and their cousin lawyer Arul are among the 27 individuals arrested so far.