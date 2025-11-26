Armstrong case: TN cops seek cancellation of bail granted to 12 accused

CHENNAI: With the Supreme Court staying the Madras High Court order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation into the murder of BSP State unit president K Armstrong, a petition has been filed seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the accused, the State police informed the High Court on Wednesday.

Armstrong, the State president of the Bahujan Samaj Party, was hacked to death near his residence in 2024.

The police charged 29 people, including the notorious history sheeter P Nagendran and his son Aswathaman, a Congress functionary.

Of them, 27 were arrested while two have been absconding. The prime accused, Nagendran, recently died due to health complications.

The Chennai Principal Sessions Court granted bail to 12 people, including key accused Aswathaman and Anjali.

Meanwhile, a bail plea was filed by Porkodi, wife of another history sheeter Arcot Suresh, seeking bail for herself, while Armstrong’s wife, also named Porkodi, filed a petition seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the 12 accused.

When the two petitions came up for hearing before Justice K Rajasekar, the counsel representing Arcot Suresh’s wife argued that as the main accused had been granted bail, similar relief should be extended to his client.

Appearing for the police, Additional Public Prosecutor R Muniyapparaj said the case was still at the stage of framing charges and granting bail now could result in witnesses being influenced. He informed the court that, with the CBI investigation stayed, the police have moved a petition seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the 12 accused.

The judge adjourned the hearing to December 3 and ordered that all three petitions be heard together.

It was a serious setback for the State police after the Madras High Court had on September 24 transferred the probe to the CBI and directed it to conclude the investigation and file a final report in six months. However, the apex court stayed the order on November 19.