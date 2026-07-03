Arlekar undermining elected government, alleges Vanni Arasu

CHENNAI: Social Justice Minister and VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu on Friday accused acting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of overstepping his constitutional role by convening a review meeting with Madurai district officials, alleging that such actions amounted to interference in the functioning of the elected State government.
In a statement, Vanni Arasu referred to the Governor's remarks in Madurai, saying that reviving the Vaigai river was an act of patriotism and that Raj Bhavan would step in if no one restored it. He said the Governor's subsequent review meeting with the Collector, police commissioner, corporation commissioner and other officials was inappropriate for an acting Governor and had raised questions about whether he was acting within the limits of his constitutional responsibility.
He said protecting the Cauvery, restoring the Vaigai and conserving the Thamiraparani were the responsibility of the Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. While the Governor was free to offer constructive advice to the Chief Minister, convening review meetings with officials undermined the authority of the elected government and democratic norms, he alleged.
Vanni Arasu added that the people of the State would not accept interference by the Governor in the State's administration.
Vanni Arasu alleged that, like his predecessor RN Ravi, Arlekar was making statements contrary to Tamil Nadu's interests. Referring to the Governor's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 1, he asked whether issues concerning the State's welfare were raised during the meeting.
The VCK leader also criticised the Union government's Namami Gange programme, claiming that despite expenditure of Rs 26,824.86 crore between 2014 and 2026, the condition of the Ganga river had not improved significantly.