Arlekar undermining elected government, alleges Vanni Arasu

In a statement, Vanni Arasu referred to the Governor's remarks in Madurai, saying that reviving the Vaigai river was an act of patriotism and that Raj Bhavan would step in if no one restored it. He said the Governor's subsequent review meeting with the Collector, police commissioner, corporation commissioner and other officials was inappropriate for an acting Governor and had raised questions about whether he was acting within the limits of his constitutional responsibility.

He said protecting the Cauvery, restoring the Vaigai and conserving the Thamiraparani were the responsibility of the Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. While the Governor was free to offer constructive advice to the Chief Minister, convening review meetings with officials undermined the authority of the elected government and democratic norms, he alleged.