Ariyalur police arrest man for Rs 17.5 lakh online matrimonial scam

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police on Thursday arrested a man in the wee hours who cheated Rs 17.50 lakh by making an alluring voice of a female with a promise of higher returns. J Parthiban (30), a resident of Andimadam, was searching for a suitable bride via an online matrimonial service.

One day, a woman contacted him over WhatsApp, and the caller made an attractive offer and told him that he could multiply the money he deposits. So saying, the person on the other side shared a link and asked him to deposit the money he has. Parthiban, who was fascinated by the caller, deposited an amount of Rs 17.50 lakh.

After depositing the money, Parthiban attempted to call the person, but failed. Subsequently, he complained to the Cyber Crime police in Ariyalur. In the investigation, police found that the person who contacted Parthiban via WhatsApp was M Azar (36), a resident of Kattathurai in Kanniyakumari district.

He was later picked up by the cops, who seized two mobile phones, three SIM cards, a bank passbook, a Debit Card, a pen drive and a cash of Rs 2,700 from him. Interrogation was under way.