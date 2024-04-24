Ariyalur police arrest construction worker for kidnap and sexual abuse

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur police on Tuesday arrested a man for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl. According to police, P Manikandan (31), a construction worker from Katchiperumal village near Jayankondam in Ariyalur had reportedly kidnapped the girl from the neighbourhood and sexually abused her.

The girl who managed to escape, narrated the incident to her parents who had approached the Jayankondam All Women Police, who registered a case under various IPC sections including Pocso Act. On Tuesday, the police arrested him and produced him before the court and later, he was lodged in the prison.