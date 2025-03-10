Ariyalur gets second PM pharma outlet

CHENNAI: A Jan Aushadhi Kendra was inaugurated in Jayankondam of Ariyalur district this weekend, to provide affordable and quality medicines to the public.

This is the second Jan Aushadhi centre in the Ariyalur district, bringing smiles on the faces of local residents. They are excited and thrilled over the opening of yet another pharmacy shop in the city, offering cheaper generic drugs at much lower rates than their private counterparts.

Beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that this will help them greatly in cutting down their medical expenses and also save money.

Beneficiary Santhana Krishnan said that a medicine costing Rs 2,000 in other pharmacies is available for just Rs 600 at the Jan Aushadhi Kendra.