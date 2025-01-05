Ariyalur: Chain snatcher kills 2 women, disfigures their faces; gets life imprisonment

ARIYALUR: Principal District Judge, Ariyalur on Saturday convicted a 40-year-old man for brutally murdering two women to death and sentenced him with life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, the accused N Paulraj, a resident of Kazhuvanthondi village in Ariyalur district, who was reeling under huge debt, had attempted to snatch the gold chain weighing six sovereigns from the deceased Malarvizhi (29) when she had gone to a eucalyptus grove near Jayankondam to pick edible mushrooms on October 22, 2022.

When Malarvizhi resisted the chain snatching bid, Paulraj brutally attacked and murdered her with a sharp weapon.

Her kin Kannagi (50), who was also plucking mushrooms some distance away noticed the murder and attempted to call her relatives on the mobile phone.

Paulraj attacked Kannagi also and killed her. He also disfigured their faces before fleeing the grove.

The Jayankondam police, who registered a case, arrested Paulraj. He confessed to murdering the two women.

After trials, when the case came up for final hearing, the Judge T Malarvalantina found Paulraj guilty of the offence and awarded life sentence to him and also slapped a fine of Rs 45,000.