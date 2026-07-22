Arivu clarifies he did not meet CM Vijay after Secretariat protest, reiterates call to scrap NEET

Clarifies meeting after Tuesday's protest

Arivu was detained by police on Tuesday while staging a protest outside the Secretariat, demanding that the Tamil Nadu government strongly oppose NEET and extend support to students protesting against the examination in Delhi. He was later taken back to the Secretariat, where he met Minister Aadhav Arjuna.

Clarifying the sequence of events, Arivu said he never met the Chief Minister.

"On July 21, I met Hon'ble Minister Aadhav Arjuna at the Secretariat. During the meeting, I conveyed that violence against peacefully protesting students is against the spirit of democracy. I did not meet the Hon'ble Chief Minister. I wish to clarify this in view of media reports stating otherwise," he said.