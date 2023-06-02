Arikomban enters Srivilliputhur Megamalai Reserve

CHENNAI: The State Forest Department has successfully guided wild tusker named Arikomban into Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve forest area.

According to a department statement, the wild tusker translocated by the Kerala Forest department in the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 29 entered Tamil Nadu Forest area on April 30. "In continuation of the efforts taken by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in monitoring the movement of Arikomban, apart from ensuring safety of the public and of the elephant, the Forest department has managed to support the movement of the elephant in the forest area of Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve. The tusker is currently foraging in the forest area,” the statement added.

Supriya Sahu, department secretary held meetings with forest department officials and Theni district Collector RV Shajeevana on Thursday and reviewed the preparedness of the field team. They also interacted with anti-poaching watchers, mahouts and cavadies who have come from Anamalai Tiger Reserve and Mudhumalai Tiger Reserve to support the ground team.

A team of 4 veterinary doctors are monitoring the movement of the elephant and his health. Four teams of 68 forest frontline personnel led by the Field Director, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) are monitoring the movement of the elephant. A team of 85 forest personnel are engaged in various activities to handle the situation, the department said.

The department has assured that all steps in close coordination with the district administration to ensure the safety of public and of the elephant are being taken.