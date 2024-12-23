Areas outside Pulicat bird sanctuary protected under wetland conservation rules

CHENNAI: Ring-fencing the ecologically sensitive Pulicat lake that is facing threats from industrial and port expansions, the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority (TNSWA) has decided to bring the lake areas outside Pulicat Bird Sanctuary under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

As per a communication to the chief wildlife warden, TNSWA member-secretary Deepak Srivastava said that the bird Sanctuary and its eco-sensitive zone are governed by the provisions of Wildlife Protection Amendment Act, 2022.

"Therefore, the area of Pulicat lake which is not covered by the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Amendment Act, 2022, may kindly be dealt with as per Rule 4 (2) of the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, for ensuring that the wetlands are not converted for non-wetland uses and other prohibited activities," the letter said.

According to Rule 4 (2), conversion for non-wetland uses, including encroachment of any kind and setting up of any industry, and expansion of existing industries, are banned. Also, dumping solid waste and handling construction and demolition waste, hazardous chemical waste, and e-waste should be prevented.

The rule also prohibits the discharge of untreated waste and effluents, and the construction of permanent structures, except boat jetties.

It may be noted that Pulicat lake is included in the National Wetland Inventory Assessment, 2011, and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has instructed the member secretaries of wetland authorities across the country to protect all the wetlands in the inventory under the Rule 4 (2).

Spread across Andhra Pradesh and also Tiruvallur district, Pulicat lake covers more than 5,000 hectares in Tamil Nadu. The bird sanctuary there covers the area between Pazhaverkadu village and Medhipalayam village in the north, said Durai Mahendran, president of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association.

"Lake area south of Pazhaverkadu village is not protected under bird sanctuary but the Pulicat lake extends up to Kattupalli," he added.

Meanwhile, the State government's measures to notify Pulicat lake as a Ramser site has hit a limbo because the coastal wetland falls in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and the Tiruvallur district administration is yet to conclude whether or not it is possible to notify only the portion within Tamil Nadu.

RULE RING-FENCE:

Rule 4 (2) of Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, bans conversion of wetlands for other uses like setting up any industry or expanding existing industries; dumping solid waste and handling construction and demolition waste, hazardous chemical waste, and e-waste; and discharge of untreated waste and effluents, and the construction of permanent structures, except boat jetties