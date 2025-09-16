Are TN govt schools expelling low-performing students for 100% pass?

CHENNAI: On one hand, the state government is keen on bringing every child to school in primary schools and ensuring their transition to high school and higher secondary, and eventually higher education. On the other hand, some state-run schools are struggling to handle 'certain' students and are focused on sending them away for the 'desire' of securing a full pass percentage in board exams.

This trend has been observed in some state-run schools across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai Corporation and government schools, which are either expelling students or forcing them to quit by obtaining signatures from their parents.

Several teachers in Chennai corporation schools and government schools in higher secondary classes across TN second to the allegation that students, who are assumed to fail in board exams, are discouraged from attending the exam in the first place.

The reasons given by most schools while issuing the Transfer Certificate (TC) are: students exhibiting unruly behaviour and indulging in illegal activities, resorting to friendly relationships with students of the opposite gender, and being disobedient, among others.

However, educationalists and child rights activists view this as a step to exclude some students, especially in high and higher secondary classes, so that the school's overall results are not impacted during the upcoming board exams.

Besides, stakeholders point out that expelling students, especially in class 8, is against the Right To Education (RTE) norms, which speak on mandatory education for students between classes 1 to 8.

One such instance is where four students were expelled by a government higher secondary school in Nilakkottai of Dindigul district, citing unruly behaviour. But the timely intervention of S Annadurai, managing trustee of Child Voice, a non-profit working on child rights in Dindigul, helped to enrol a class 8 boy back to another school.

Annadurai asks if the teachers give up on them, then what about the future of the children? "It is in children's nature to play pranks. But it is also the job of the teachers to intervene and provide adequate support and counselling. In case of poor academic performance, teachers must aid the child instead of getting rid of them," said Annadurai.

In early August, four students, including a class 8 student, were expelled after calling their parents and obtaining their signatures on a blank paper, according to sources. The reason, as per the headmaster, was that the students were involved in group clashes among classmates and other unruly behaviour. The event turned for the worse when the parents were turned down by other schools for admission, says Annadurai.

After the activist took the issue to the school education department in Chennai, another principal of a government school in Nilakkottai agreed to the class 8 boy.

"The principal who took in the boy acknowledged that it was their duty to ensure students stayed in school, and guide them in the right path, not to send them out of school. Also, we are unsure of other students who were removed," Annadurai recalled his interaction with the principal.

The activist also revealed that it was the seventh child they had enrolled in another school due to expulsion in just three years. To score the perfect 100 in board exams, many schools, especially higher secondary, are turning down students with poor marks.

Nithya, mother of a class 9 student who was recently expelled from a Tiruvallur school, said, "My daughter was sent back by teachers claiming she cannot study well. Not only could she study class 10 because of this, but she is currently pursuing a tailoring course in an ITI."

As part of the solution, child rights activists suggest counselling from psychological experts. They also claim it is vital that the education department takes responsibility for this.

"Children cannot be deprived of education just because their academic performance does not match the teachers' expectations. This needs an immediate intervention from the education department as the board exam is approaching," urged Annadurai.

Education department officials, including the secretary, did not respond when contacted.