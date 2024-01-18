Are BJP leaders trying to embrace MGR’s charisma?

CHENNAI: While hailing the matinee idol and former chief minister MG Ramachandran on his 107th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders ‘carefully’ ignored using the name of AIADMK, founded by MGR. The move has raised questions about whether the saffron party plans to embrace MGR’s charisma.

Lauding MGR along with his vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, on his birth anniversary we remember and celebrate the life of the great MGR. He was a true icon of Tamil cinema and a visionary leader. His films, particularly those on social justice and empathy, won hearts beyond the silver screen. As a leader and chief minister, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s growth and development. His work continues to inspire us.”

BJP state president K Annamalai and Union Minister of State L Murugan also praised MGR without mentioning his party’s name.

“MGR understood the plight of the poor and implemented welfare schemes and promoted nutrition programs in schools. Even though he is gone, we praise and worship the fame of the ‘Puratchi Thalaivar’ who lives in the hearts of the people with the same fame,” Annamalai said.

On his part, Murugan said, “Through the films he acted in, he emphatically presented the ideas needed by the society. He was loved by all the people from 6 to 60 years of age. Let’s praise and worship him on his birth anniversary.”

Speaking about the development, BJP insiders (BJP) believe that Annamalai-led team has started the work of converting the traditional vote bank of AIADMK to its own side by taking advantage of MGR’s name in the upcoming elections.

Dismissing the speculations, BJP state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy said that BJP has no political motive in praising one of the Dravidian leaders MGR.

“It was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that celebrated MGR’s centenary. Even the BJP remembers late chief minister K Kamaraj and celebrates his glory. There is no need to talk about the party he belonged to when praising the glory of MGR as an individual. BJP has no political motive in praising MGR,” Narayanan added.

Senior journalist and eminent writer V Narayanan (Maalan) said, “The Narendra Modi-led BJP government named Chennai Central Railway Station after MGR. MGR was the founder of AIADMK. But, after that, under the leadership of Jayalalithaa, AIADMK achieved manifold growth. The AIADMK founded by MGR is different and the present AIADMK is different. Similarly, the Congress party of Nehru’s time was different and the present Congress is different. When recalling a person’s fame, there is no need to associate the party he belonged to.”

However, commenting on Prime Minister Modi’s homage to their iconic leader, former minister and AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar said, “It has nothing to do with the alliance. Our general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has already clarified that there was no alliance now and never.”