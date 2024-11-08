Begin typing your search...

    Archana Patnaik appointed TN Chief Electoral Officer, replacing Satyabrata Sahoo

    The senior IAS officer, who is a native of Odisha, will be replacing Satyabrata Sahoo, also from Odisha.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 Nov 2024 10:15 PM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-08 16:52:18  )
    Archana Patnaik appointed TN Chief Electoral Officer, replacing Satyabrata Sahoo
    X

     Archana Patnaik (IANS)

    CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India has appointed MSME Secretary Archana Patnaik as the Chief Electoral Officer for Tamil Nadu.

    The senior IAS officer, who is a native of Odisha, will be replacing Satyabrata Sahoo, also from Odisha.

    Previously, Archana Patnaik, a 2002 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, also served as Collector of Coimbatore, the first woman appointed to the post in the district since 1945.

    Election CommissionChief Electoral OfficerTamil Nadu
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick