Arappor raises Rs 2 crore graft charge against SETC

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, has raised a corruption allegation against the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) in approving highway motels where government buses are allowed to stop for refreshment.

In a complaint to CM Stalin, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and others, M Radhakrishnan of Arappor said that the motels should pay charges along with GST for each bus that stops there every month.

“The charges should be paid to the SETC before the 10th of every month. If payments are delayed, motel owners should pay 10% more as per the conditions. Charges should be collected for allocated buses and additional buses that stop at the motels,” the complaint said.

He also alleged that the motel owners had paid charges only to the allocated buses and not for the additional buses that stopped there for refreshment. Pointing out that around Rs 2 crore has to be paid to the government and the SETC did not take any measure to recover the money, Radhakrishnan urged the CM to investigate former SETC managing director K Ilangovan, officials and owners of the motels, who were allegedly involved in Rs 2 crore graft.