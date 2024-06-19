Arappor Iyakkam raises red flag against toor dal tender

CHENNAI: Alleging a possible corruption in the procurement of toor dal for PDS ration shops, Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organization, has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to prevent the corruption and save Rs.39 crore.

In a complaint, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organization, said that Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation floated a tender for the purchase of 20,000 tonnes of imported toor dal, local toor dal or Canadian yellow lentil.

The market price of the Toor Dal has been increasing over the last few months significantly.

However, we received information that the price of imported Canadian Yellow Dal remains low around Rs 120 to Rs 130 per Kg and that there is formation of syndicate by a few contractors to use this scenario of increased price of Toor Dal and quote a value for Canadian yellow lentil that is closer to that of toor Dal and make unjust enrichment out of it," he alleged.

He added that bids were opened on June 11 and the lowest bid is Rs. 165 per kg. Other bidders also quoted Rs. 180 to Rs. 204 per kg.

Saying that as per the Tenders Transparency Act, the tender scrutinizing committee should have compared the rate of Canadian Yellow lentil with the market rate and should have negotiated the quoted rate near to the market rates or cancel it given it is abnormally high, Jayaram Venkatesan alleged that the committee has finalized the rate by getting some fake market rate for comparisons.

He urged the chief minister to cancel the tender and ensure supply of Canadian Yellow lentil at Rs. 120 to Rs. 130 per Kg apart from taking action against conniving persons.