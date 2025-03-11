Arappor Iyakkam points fingers at DMK, BJP in Rs 1,000 crore corruption over TN food-grain transport tenders

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption watchdog, has submitted a detailed complaint to multiple investigative agencies, including the CBI, Directorate of Enforcement, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, and the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), urging them to initiate a formal probe into a massive corruption scandal.

The complaint centres around alleged illegal dealings and unjust enrichment amounting to a staggering Rs 992 crore, implicating a network of companies—Muruga Enterprises, Kandasamy & Co., and Karthikeya Enterprises—allegedly controlled by T.S. Kumarasamy of the Christy Friedgram Group.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at Chennai Press Club here, Jayaram Venkatesan, Convener of Arappor Iyakkam claimed that these companies, in collusion with public servants from the Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies department, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), and the Central Government’s Food Corporation of India (FCI), were awarded transport tenders for the movement of paddy and foodgrains across the state at an inflated price of 107% above the market rate.

According to Arappor Iyakkam, this unjust enrichment resulted in a massive financial loss to the state exchequer, amounting to Rs 992 crore.

In the complaint, the Arappor Iyakkam accused both the BJP-led Union government and the ruling DMK government of conspiring to award these inflated tenders within one month of the BJP-led NDA’s return to power at Centre in 2024.

The complaint, spanning 40 pages with an additional 565 pages of supporting documents, has been submitted not only to the CBI and other investigative bodies but also to key political figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, central and state food ministers, the finance secretary, and various senior bureaucrats.

Jayaram Venkatesan emphasised that this scam has caused a direct negative impact on the public, with ration card holders facing severe shortages of essential goods.

He pointed out that ration items are often unavailable to the public unless purchased within the first seven days of the month, citing these ongoing corruption practices as a primary cause.

Arappor Iyakkam had previously exposed a Rs 2,028 crore scam in 2021 involving Christy’s procurement of ration items, which is still under investigation.

“The crux of the current issue lies in the transportation tender for paddy, which was issued in June 2023 for the movement of grains across 38 districts in Tamil Nadu. The tender, which covers the transportation of paddy from procurement centers to storage and then to rice milling and distribution centers, was awarded to Muruga Enterprises, Kandasamy & Co., and Karthikeya Enterprises at an inflated cost of Rs 598 per metric ton—Rs 310 more than the tender's listed price. This inflated pricing results in a financial loss of approximately Rs 1,000 crore for the government,” the Arappor Iyakkam charged in the complaint.

“Until 2020, the transportation of paddy was handled by local lorry owners at a much lower cost of Rs 200-250 per metric tonnes for distances up to 5 km. However, in 2020, the state government awarded a state-level tender for transport to Zinc Foods, a subsidiary of the Christy Friedgram Group, at a significantly higher price of Rs 640 per tonnes for the same distance. This inflated cost did not affect the local transporters, who continued to operate at the same rates, but allowed the Christy Group to pocket the difference of Rs 350-400 per metric tonnes, causing substantial financial loss to the government. Despite the government's cancellation of this tender within three years, the group’s involvement in the paddy transportation tender for 2023-2025 is now under scrutiny for similar financial malpractices,” it pointed out.

Venkatesan demanded that the state government cancel the tender immediately and use the saved funds to ensure that ration items are available to the public throughout the month, rather than being limited to the first seven days.

He argued that if the corruption were to be addressed, the government could redirect nearly Rs 1,000 crore towards improving access to basic necessities and facilitating better education for children.

In a statement, Arappor Iyakkam condemned both the central BJP and state DMK governments for their alleged complicity in this corruption, describing their outward political differences as a façade masking their joint participation in the fraudulent activities.

Jayaram Venkatesan further urged the media to intensify public pressure on the government to investigate the issue and hold those responsible accountable.