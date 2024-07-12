Approach Supreme Court on Cauvery issue: Anbumani Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Pointing out the Karnataka government's refusal to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme court praying to bring all the dams across the river under the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

In a statement, Anbumani said that DK Shivakumar, deputy chief minister of Karnataka claimed that dams in Karnataka do not have storage and could not release water to Tamil Nadu as per Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee's order. "The Committee has directed to release 1 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu every day for kuruvai cultivation. Kabini, Krishnarajasagar, Hemavathy and Harangi dams have a total storage of 72.50 TMC and the dams have an inflow of 20,000 cusecs," Anbumani said.

Alleging that Karnataka is using Tamil Nadu to drain the excess water from the river, Anbumani said that the Karnataka government is emboldened due to the inaction of the Tamil Nadu government. As per the Supreme court order, 44 TMC of water should be released in June and July. But not one TMC of water has been released by Karnataka.

"The Tamil Nadu government should not remain silent on the issue. Steps should be taken to convene Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting to ensure release of official order. If the neighbouring state refuses to share water even after the meeting, Tamil Nadu should invoke Rule-16 of the Authority and urge the central government for action," he suggested.

Anbumani also urged the government to file a case in the Supreme Court to bring all the dams across the Cauvery river under the Cauvery Water Management Authority.