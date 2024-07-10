Appoint Head masters in 4,500 government schools in Tamil Nadu: Ramadoss urges govt

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to fill head master posts in as many as 4,500 government schools to avoid deterioration of quality of education.

In his statement, the senior leader said that reports have been published saying 4,500 government schools including 2,994 primary and middle schools lack head masters.

"It is condemnable that head masters have not been appointed even one month after the reopening of schools. Due to this, UG and PG assistants have been appointed as head masters in-charge. They are spending their time on discharging the duty of head masters and could not teach the students, " he added.

Alleging that the indifference of the government is the reason for head master posts remaining vacant.

"Counseling to promote teachers as head masters should have been conducted before the reopening of schools. But, the government does not show interest in clearing cases in the High Court pertaining to the appointment of head masters. Due to this, posts could not be filled," he said.

Saying that the government is destroying the quality of education in government schools, Ramadoss urged the government to fill vacant head master posts immediately.

In another statement, Ramadoss urged the government to prevent smuggling of hooch to Tamil Nadu from Puducherry.