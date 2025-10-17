Recruitment begins for over 2,708 assistant professors in government colleges in TN

CHENNAI: The recruitment of more than 2,000 permanent assistant professors in government arts and science colleges will begin on Friday, following a notification from the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB).

A senior official from the department said, “Online registration has begun. Last date for submitting applications is November 10. TRB’s written examinations are tentatively scheduled for December 20. Dates for interviews will be announced later.”

The current backlog of vacancies is 72, shortfall vacancies are three, and there are three posts reserved for teaching Tamil to hearing-impaired students. “Adding these to the existing 2,630 vacancies, the total comes to 2,708. Around 69% communal reservation will be applied vertically, and 30% reservation for women will be provided horizontally, as mandated by the TN Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016,” he stated.

Priority will be given to candidates who have studied in Tamil medium from Class 1 up to the prescribed educational qualification for direct recruitment. “If the number of vacancies in a subject is more than five, twice the number of candidates who clear the exams will be called for the interview. The exam syllabus is available on the TRB portal,” he explained.