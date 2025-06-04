Apply for UG medical, dental courses in TN govt colleges from June 6

CHENNAI: Applications for undergraduate medical and dental programmes are open from June 6. Health Minister Ma Subramanian chaired a consultative meeting for the allocation of government and administrative quota seats in private medical colleges for 2025-26 was held at Omandurar Government Hospital on Wednesday.

Private colleges should disclose other fees such as hostel fees and tuition fees, a press release said. Also, in the past years, applications for UG admission were received only after NEET exam results were released.

“When NEET results are delayed, the time limit to apply is greatly reduced. If applications for UG courses are received after NEET exam this year, and results of the students’ final school exams are released, the time limit to apply will be extended and more time will be available for verification of applications,” the release said.

It was also decided that the application period will be extended for students who wish to submit their applications after NEET results are released – upto 5 days after the results are released, the press note added.