Anti-TN bias behind Madurai, Kovai Metro Rail rejection: CPI

In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the Union government had rejected the projects on the grounds that the two cities did not meet the minimum population criterion prescribed under the 2017 Metro Rail policy.

According to the policy, a city should have a minimum population of 20 lakh to qualify for a Metro Rail project. Veerapandian said Coimbatore, with an estimated population of about 15.8 lakh, and Madurai, with around 15 lakh, had been denied approval on this basis.