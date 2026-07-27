Centre rejects Tamil Nadu's fresh bid for Metro Rail in Coimbatore, Madurai

Instead, the ministry has recommended strengthening bus-based public transport, arguing that Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRTS) would deliver comparable benefits at a significantly lower cost.

The Union government’s observations came in a communique to the State government following its renewed request, submitted in May, for approval. One of the principal reasons for rejecting the proposals, it stated, was the projected reduction in travel time does not justify the investment. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) had estimated that Metro services would reduce travel time for an average 7.5-km peak-hour journey by around 8 minutes.