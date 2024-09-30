Anti-drug clubs in colleges, univs across TN to be strengthened

CHENNAI: To protect students from the ever-increasing threat of drug addiction, the State government has decided to enhance anti-drug clubs in higher educational institutions across the State.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, quoting a government order, said that anti-drug clubs are required to be established in every educational institution for creating awareness against drug abuse.

“Various activities will be completed by the end of the academic year for each club for all its members. Accordingly, the clubs should organise seminars involving guest speakers such as local medical officers, cops, local administration personnel and other experts,” add the official.

Membership into the club will be purely voluntary for all students. A minimum of five members per college/institution will be the office bearers or representatives. “Organising a poster/pamphlet competition and creating pamphlets with catchy slogans and phrases to be judged by prescribed institution committee and winners to be appropriately recognised,” he said.

Similarly, members will also create street plays and showcase them on campus and other areas. “Such activities must be shared on social media. And, accounts such as ‘Drive Against Drugs’ should be tagged,” the official stated.