Anti-drug campaign to be held in all higher educational institutions on August 11

CHENNAI: A mass anti-drug awareness programme will be conducted in all higher educational institutions (HEIs) in Tamil Nadu on August 11.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that a mass anti-drug abuse pledge was first administered to school college students and youths August 11, 2022, by CM Stalin.

“Similarly, on the same day in 2023 and 2024, mass awareness programmes were conducted and an anti-drug abuse pledge was also administered by the CM,” he added. Accordingly, it has been proposed to organise a similar event this year also on August 11, for creation of awareness amongst students and youngsters. All the district nodal officers have been told to arrange participation of students for district events and to conduct the programme at their respective institutional level.”

Authorities have also been instructed to circulate the ‘Pledge’ copy to all HEIs across districts. “They will also ensure that an awareness programme is organised in all government and private educational institutions before or after taking the pledge, including screening of videos, organising skits, lectures by resource persons, speech by students on drug awareness. All HEIs have been asked to send a compliance report after conducting the programme,” explained the official.