Another youth dies in mishap involving SP’s car in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Another youth succumbed to injuries on Tuesday in the mishap involving a two-wheeler and car of Nilgiris Superintendent of Police P Sundaravadivel on Mettupalayam – Ooty Road near Kallar.

While a 20-year-old youth died soon after the mishap while on the way to hospital, another person, identified as Zunaith, 18 who was undergoing treatment at Mettupalayam Government Hospital, also succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

The duo was bound to Ooty, while the SP’s two family members were bound to Coimbatore, when the mishap happened.

In the impact of the mishap, the two youths were thrown off and fire broke out in their two- wheeler.

Also Read: College student dies after bike rams into Nilgiris SP’s car

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the deceased duo was driving their two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner, before they lost control and ran into SP’s vehicle.

The two-wheeler was completely gutted in fire, while the front portion of the car was damaged in the mishap.

The Mettupalayam police have registered a case and further inquiries are underway.