College student dies after bike rams into Nilgiris SP’s car

COIMBATORE: A college student died and another suffered critical injuries after their two-wheeler rammed into Nilgiri’s Superintendent of Police P Sundaravadivel’s car on Mettupalayam-Ooty Road on Monday.

Police sources said the SP’s relatives were travelling in the car bound for Coimbatore.

“Two college students identified as Altop (20) and Zunith (18), both studying in Government Arts College rammed their two-wheeler from the opposite direction. In the impact of the mishap, the duo was thrown off and the bike caught fire,” police said.

On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel arrived and doused the fire, however the two-wheeler was completely gutted and the front portion of the car was damaged. Both the college students were taken to Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

“However, Altop succumbed to injuries, while the other person is undergoing treatment in a critical condition,” police said.

The occupants of the car escaped unhurt. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.