Another death of BJP functionary; Annamalai warns Stalin

CHENNAI: In a stern warning, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai said on Tuesday that if the discriminatory nature of the Tamil Nadu police continues then the DMK government will face consequences.

Condemning the death of BJP youth wing leader Tamil Selvan of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district, Annamalai said, "Due to false cases and continuous repression by the Tamil Nadu Police, Paramakudi union BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president Tamil Selvan has set on fire at the Parthibanur police station today. I was very shocked to hear this. It is highly condemned that the TN police have completely become DMK's propaganda wing."

"Forgetting that everyone is equal before the law, the ruling party's intimidation and harassment of the police will not be tolerated. I would like to inform you that if this kind of discriminatory nature of the state police continues then the DMK government will face consequences across Tamil Nadu, " added Annamalai.

'Secessionism is the bedrock of DMK'

Meanwhile, the saffron party leader said that secessionism is the bedrock of DMK.

"Last year, DMK MP A Raja said that the DMK would be compelled to revive the demand for a separate country in your (MK Stalin) presence. Did you (Stalin) stop him or condemn the statement? secessionism is the Bedrock of DMK. Neither India nor Bharath ever meant anything to DMK. It is possible Dr B R Ambedkar was reminded of secessionist elements such as you and emphasised India is Bharath in our constitution, reminding everyone of our legacy," Annamalai said.