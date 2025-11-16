Announce special package for samba soon: PMK founder Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to immediately announce and enhance the Samba Special Package scheme to support farmers.

"To boost paddy production, the state government has implemented a special package scheme for kuruvai and samba cultivation seasons in the Cauvery Delta districts until 2023. Under this scheme, farmers received Rs 4,000 each for cultivation inputs and transplanting costs, benefiting around 5,000 farmers per union, covering roughly 1,000 hectares. In 2024, the scheme was expanded across the entire state for the kuruvai season," the senior leader said in a statement.

However, farmers claim that citing financial constraints and higher paddy yields, the government discontinued the fund for the Samba season that same year, and again for the 2025 Kuruvai season, he added.

"This year, the Mettur dam has reached its full capacity seven times. With adequate water availability and intermittent northeast monsoon showers, farmers have begun samba cultivation with confidence. Yet, rising input costs, including fertilizers, labour wages, and machinery expenses, have caused hesitation among many," he pointed out.

Ramadoss stressed that announcing the samba special package now would greatly support and encourage farmers.

He urged the government to provide Rs 7,000 per acre — without discrimination between machine and manual transplanting — and extend assistance for at least three acres per farmer. He also requested that tenant farmers be included under the scheme.