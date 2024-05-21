Announce kuruvai package, PMK leader S Ramadoss urges Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: Pointing out to the low storage level in Mettur dam, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the government to implement the kuruvai package to help farmers in Cauvery irrigated districts.

“Water level and storage of Mettur dam has come down to 42 feet and 13 TMC respectively. It is impossible to release water for kuruvai cultivation this year. As monsoon in Kerala and Karnataka will only start in July, an expert committee has recommended the government to open the dam on August 15. The government should provide alternate solutions to the farmers who are planning for kuruvai cultivation,” Ramadoss said in a statement.

Saying that crops could be harvested before northeast monsoon only if cultivation occurs in the first week of August. “The solution is to start cultivating using groundwater. To help the farmers to extract groundwater, a kuruvai package scheme is needed,” he opined.

He urged the government to announce the scheme immediately and provide three-phase electricity for agriculture.