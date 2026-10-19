Annan Seer scheme for brides: Rs 812 crore allocated, application portal awaited

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 812 crore for the implementation of the Annan Seer scheme, under which eligible brides will receive an 8-gram, 22-carat gold coin and a silk saree, according to a Maalaimalar report.
However, the government is yet to announce the application process, with detailed guidelines expected to be released soon.
The government issued an order for the scheme on October 5, fulfilling a promise made in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's election manifesto to provide the benefits to brides under the Annan Seer initiative.
The scheme will apply to weddings taking place on or after October 5. The bride's family must have an annual income of not more than Rs 2.5 lakh to qualify.
The income limit is lower than the Rs 5 lakh limit announced in the party's election promise.
Applications will be accepted online only, and a dedicated website is expected to be launched for the purpose. The Department of Social Welfare is to publish detailed guidelines separately.
Despite the allocation of funds and the issuance of the government order, the application process has not yet been announced, leaving eligible brides unable to submit their applications.