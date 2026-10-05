TN govt allocates Rs 812 crore for Annan Seer scheme

A sum of Rs 812 crore has been allocated as the initial provision in the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 for implementing the scheme, according to an order issued by the Social Welfare and Women's Rights Department.

Under the scheme, eligible brides belonging to Tamil Nadu and getting married in the State will receive an 8-gram 22-carat gold coin and one silk saree. The detailed eligibility criteria and guidelines for implementing the scheme will be issued separately.

According to the order, the procurement of gold coins will be carried out in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act.