TN govt allocates Rs 812 crore for Annan Seer scheme

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has accorded administrative sanction for the annual implementation of the Annan Seer scheme, under which eligible brides from Tamil Nadu will be provided an 8-gram (22-carat) gold coin and a silk saree for their wedding.
A sum of Rs 812 crore has been allocated as the initial provision in the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 for implementing the scheme, according to an order issued by the Social Welfare and Women's Rights Department.
Under the scheme, eligible brides belonging to Tamil Nadu and getting married in the State will receive an 8-gram 22-carat gold coin and one silk saree. The detailed eligibility criteria and guidelines for implementing the scheme will be issued separately.
According to the order, the procurement of gold coins will be carried out in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act.
The purchase price of the gold coins will be determined based on the rate fixed by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).
The government order also states that funds have been allocated for marriages taking place from the first day of implementation of the scheme.
Annan Seer scheme was one of the poll promises of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). After coming to power, the TVK led government is going to implement the Annan seer scheme.