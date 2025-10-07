Annamalai: Voicing for Vijay can’t be called support

CHENNAI: BJP leader K Annamalai on Monday stated that the BJP has no obligation to protect Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay in the Karur stampede issue.

Amidst speculation that the BJP is softening its stance on Vijay, Annamalai stated that the BJP does not have the duty to protect either TVK or Vijay. “As the ruling DMK tries to crush TVK, the BJP has been voicing its opinion. But that does mean we are providing a refuge. The DMK has no right to say so,” he said to the media at Coimbatore International Airport.

Delving further into the issue, Annamalai said it is not possible to frame Vijay as an accused in the case. “Even if an FIR is filed against Vijay as the first accused in the stampede, the case may not stand scrutiny in court. It occurred during the stampede involving actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad. If Vijay is arrested for political mileage, he would come out on bail, the very next day,” he said.

On VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s demand for action against Vijay, Annamalai said, “Even if a similar stampede happened during VCK’s meeting, the BJP would voice its support. It looks like Thirumavalavan has been attacking Vijay and the central government as he is upset over cadres’ exit to TVK,” he said.

Furthermore, Annamalai stated that action should be taken against the perpetrators. Government officials and lower-level TVK functionaries, who obtained permission for the meeting, must be questioned, he said. “There are some mistakes by TVK also,” he added.

On the issue of a High Court judge being trolled for their verdict in the Karur stampede tragedy, the BJP leader termed it unfortunate and said the opinion of judges shouldn’t be politicised.