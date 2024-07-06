Annamalai urges TN govt to retain existing Physical Education Trainers appointment ratio in govt schools

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday urged the ruling DMK government to continue the existing Physical Education Trainers appointment ratio in the government schools.

Slamming CM MK Stalin-led DMK government, the saffron party leader said, “The DMK government has issued a Government Order to change the ratio of one Physical Education Trainer for about 250 to 400 school students to 1 PET for 700 students. This GO has been issued with a view to reduce the number of new PET appointments in the government schools. The opportunity for the young aspirants has been lost due to this GO. I urge the DMK government to withdraw the said GO dated July 2 immediately and to continue the ratio of 1 PET for 250-400 students as before,” he said in a social media post.

Annamalai also criticised the DMK government for not following its own State Education Policy, which emphasises the improvement of physical education and sports skills in all the schools.