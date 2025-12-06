Annamalai tears into DMK, says State power abused at Thiruparankundram

CHENNAI: Calling it a dangerous abuse of state power, former BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday charged the DMK regime with defying the Madras High Court and suppressing Hindu devotees at Tiruparankundram, where police detained BJP leaders despite lifted curbs. The BJP leader said the party has briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on what he described as the systematic mishandling of the sensitive hill dispute by the state administration.

Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters alongside senior leaders, Annamalai said the Thiruparankundram controversy was not new, with ownership-related disputes dating back to 1862. He recalled that a 1923 ruling recognised the Nelli Thoppu area, the dargah and ascent steps as belonging to the Muslim community, while declaring the entire hill as temple property. "Minister Regupathy has twisted facts with deliberate intent. As a minister who has taken oath, he is duty-bound to uphold truth, not manufacture convenient narratives, " he said.

The recent spate of detentions, including those of state president Nainar Nagenthran and senior leader H Raja, formed the core of his criticism. "When the High Court stayed Section 144, on what grounds were they blocked and arrested? This is unlawful detention, " he said, accusing the police of acting under political direction.

The BJP national general council member questioned the rationale behind the temple executive officer appealing against the High Court's order that permitted lighting the traditional Karthigai Deepam at the hilltop Deepathoon. "The dargah did not appeal. Why did the temple officer challenge the court? Who instructed him?" he asked.

Annamalai also alleged that the DMK government was attempting to paint the ritual as a communal flashpoint. "No petitioner, no BJP worker has spoken a word against Muslims. All we seek is the right to light the beacon on temple-owned land, a practice followed for over a century, " he said.

With the Centre stepping in after tensions escalated and the deployment of CISF personnel underscoring the gravity of the situation, Annamalai said the state's actions had risked turning a peaceful ritual into a national embarrassment. "From the state president to the last party worker, we will stand firm to protect this tradition, " he added.