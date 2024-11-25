Annamalai, Tamilisai slam CM Stalin for calling Ramadoss 'jobless'

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, condemning his remarks on PMK founder S Ramadoss as "absolutely reprehensible".

Annamalai's response came after Stalin referred to Ramadoss as "jobless" following the latter's criticism of the state government's stance on billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani's business dealings.

"The Chief Minister's shoddy remarks reflect his incompetence," Annamalai said in a social media post. "As opposition leader during the AIADMK regime from 2011 to 2021, Stalin would not have tolerated similar criticism,” he noted.

The state BJP chief also said that everyone has the right to question the DMK's double standards in politics. "Ramadoss, a key figure in Tamil Nadu's political history, has every right to question Stalin's stance," he stressed.

The saffron party leader further said that the Chief Minister's remarks were unacceptable and unbefitting of his office.

Meanwhile, former Telangana Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also slammed Chief Minister Stalin for his "jobless" remarks, terming them "arrogant".

She questioned Stalin's own job status when he was the Leader of Opposition.

Tamilisai also said that the 2026 State Assembly elections will reveal who will ultimately have a job and who won't.

She added that job security is never permanent, implying that Stalin's remarks were unfounded.