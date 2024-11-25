Ramadoss is jobless; We need not respond to him, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Seeking to downplay the opposition’s criticism surrounding the Adani bribery row with regard to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that PMK founder Dr Ramadoss was jobless and there was no need for his government to respond to that.

When reporters sought his reaction to PMK leader Ramadoss demanding an explanation from him regarding TANGDECO’s ties with Adani group vis-a-vis the industrialists’ indictment in the US, Stalin said, “He is jobless.

Hence he is issuing statements daily. We don’t have the necessity to respond to it.”

Asked if the DMK MPs would raid the issue of fund allocation to Tamil Nadu in the just concluded winter session of the Parliament, Stalin said, “Already, we conducted a meeting of MPs and adopted a resolution on the issues to be raised in the Parliament. I have issued orders to them to speak on those lines. They will speak accordingly.”

On his government’s preparedness for heavy rains in the state in the backdrop of the met department forecasting heavy rains in some districts in Tamil Nadu in the next few days, the chief minister said, “Whether we anticipate or do not anticipate is immaterial. We are prepared for anything.”

Stalin was talking to media persons at Kannagi Nagar after inaugurating a facility for differently abled people.