Annamalai slams DMK over removal of students' black shawls at govt event

CHENNAI: BJP state president Annamalai criticised the DMK government over an alleged incident where black shawls worn by female students were asked to be removed at the international conference to mark the centenary of the discovery of the Indus civilisation.

Sharing a note and a video on his X social media platform, Annamalai said that the incident reflected the DMK's fear and lack of confidence. He wrote, "At an event attended by TN CM Thiru @mkstalin, female students wearing 'black shawls' were asked to remove them before entering the hall. Fear has crept in, and they are utterly clueless & have become hopeless. What kind of autocracy is this? (sic)."





The video shows a pile of black dupattas and shawls lying outside the ceremony hall along with a few snippets from the event.

The inaugural ceremony of the 3-day international conference was held at the Government Museum in Egmore on Sunday. Chief Minister MK Stalin was a special guest.

