Annamalai slams DMK over women's safety after ECR incident

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday lambasted the ruling DMK government for its alleged failure to ensure women's safety in the state.

His criticism comes in the wake of a disturbing incident in Chennai's East Coast Road (ECR) area, where a group of youths blocked the women's car and engaged in a physical altercation.

Speaking to reporters at Chetpet, Annamalai expressed his deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

"The heart-wrenching scenes of women being harassed and intimidated by miscreants in Chennai's ECR area are a stark reminder of the DMK government's inability to provide a safe and secure environment for women," he said.

Annamalai, who resides in the ECR area, pointed out that the lack of adequate police security has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among women.

"Despite the presence of many women and youth in the area, especially during evenings and nights, the police presence is woefully inadequate," he observed.

The former IPS officer also drew attention to the fact that women in Tamil Nadu face safety issues not only at night but also during the day.

"It's a problem that persists throughout the day, and it's not limited to any particular area or region, " he said.

Annamalai demanded that the DMK government take immediate and concrete steps to address the concerns of women's safety in the State.

"The government must increase the number of police stations, patrol cars, and two-wheelers to provide effective security cover to women," he urged.

In a scathing attack on the DMK regime, Annamalai alleged that the government has not taken any meaningful steps to prevent crimes against women.

"The DMK government, which claims to be a champion of women's rights, has not even spared a penny to prevent crimes against women, " he said.

The BJP leader also condemned the police for their handling of the Anna University Sexual Assault case.

He criticised the police for seizing and checking the phones of journalists and asking them unnecessary questions.

"This is a stupid and high-handed approach that smacks of intimidation and harassment," he noted.

Annamalai also questioned the DMK government's decision to transport people from Aritapatti in 92 government buses for a function.

"Is this a commendation ceremony to call people in 92 government buses and bring them for Rs 300?" he asked.

"This is a perfect example of how the DMK government is wasting public money on frivolous and unnecessary expenses," he said.

Further, he informed that Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will visit Madurai on Thursday to meet the people of the Aritapatti area.