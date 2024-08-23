Annamalai raises suspicion over the deaths of NTK functionary Sivaraman and his father

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday raised suspicion over the deaths of NTK functionary Sivaraman and his father in the subsequent days.

Citing the news reports, Annamalai said, "The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary Sivaraman, who was arrested on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl at a fake NCC camp in a private school near Bargur in Krishnagiri district died this morning (Friday) after consuming rat poison before being investigated by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

"Also, his father Ashok Kumar too died in a road accident last night (Thursday). Both the deaths are suspicious," Annamalai said in a social media post on Friday.

The former IPS officer also alleged that Sivaraman might have been killed for fear that he might reveal the real culprits' names who were involved in the sexual assault during the police interrogation.

"A strong doubt arises whether all those involved in the case have actually been arrested or whether the deaths of both the father and son have taken place in an attempt to save 'someone'," he said.

Further, Annamalai urged the SIT and the multidisciplinary team, that was constituted to recommend measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents to conduct a thorough investigation in the dual deaths and bring out the real answers to these questions.