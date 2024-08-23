Fake NCC trainer Sivaraman, accused in Krishnagiri rape case, dies days after suicide bid

CHENNAI: Fake NCC trainer Sivaraman, who allegedly raped a class eight student at a fake NCC camp in a school in Krishnagiri's Bargur this month, reportedly died today while undergoing treatment after consuming rat paste on Monday.

The now-expelled NTK functionary had tried to take his life by consuming the poison, fearing police action.

He was arrested and then admitted to the Salem Government Hospital, where he was being treated in the ICU but died early this morning.

This is his second suicide bid as on July 11, Sivaraman had taken the same rat paste following a quarrel with his wife over domestic issues, police said.

A 12-year-old girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted by Sivaraman at the fake National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp at Bargur in Krishnagiri district recently, and 11 people, including the school authorities and Sivaraman’s accomplices have been arrested so far in the case.

